US Vice President JD Vance has said that any negotiated deal between Russia and Ukraine would not "make anybody super happy," as the Trump administration works to arrange a trilateral meeting between the leaders.
"Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it," Vance told Fox News on Sunday.
He said the Trump administration is seeking "some negotiated settlement that the Ukrainians and the Russians can live with, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops."
Vance said a diplomatic obstacle has been overcome, with President Donald Trump securing Russian President Vladimir Putin's agreement to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"One of the most important logjams is that Vladimir Putin said that he would never sit down with Zelenskyy," Vance said. "And the president has now got that to change."
The administration is now working on scheduling for the three leaders to meet, said Vance, as Trump and Putin are set to discuss the war during a meeting on Friday in the US state of Alaska.
Asked whether Putin should meet Zelenskyy before he meets Trump, Vance said he did not think it would be "productive."
"I think fundamentally the president of the United States has to be the one to kind of bring these two together," he said.
Putin said Thursday he has nothing against a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, but the necessary conditions had to be created. NBC News reported Sunday that the White House may invite the Ukrainian leader to Alaska.
Drone attacks continue
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone attack in the Tula region killed two people.
The ministry said the attack also targeted Moscow and other regions.
Two people have also been hospitalised following the attack on the Tula region that borders the Moscow region to its north, Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that its air defence units destroyed 27 Ukrainian drones within a span of three hours late on Sunday, including 11 over the Tula region, one over the Moscow region and the rest over four other regions in Russia's south and west.