Flash floods have triggered by heavy rains have killed at least eight people, including children, across several provinces of Yemen over the past two days.

In Hajjah province in the northwest, the Houthi-run 26 September website quoted a civil defence source as saying that a house collapsed on its residents in the village of al-Khadraa in Ku'aydinah, killing three children and injuring the father and mother.

Separately, the Security Media Center of the Interior Ministry in the Houthi-run government said on Saturday evening that “floods destroyed dozens of makeshift tents and fragile shelters belonging to displaced people in Abs district of Hajjah province.”

In the southeastern oil-rich province of Shabwah, residents said a father and his son drowned in floodwaters late Friday in the district of Usaylan.