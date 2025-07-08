President Donald Trump accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" about Ukraine, saying that the United States would send Kiev more weapons to defend itself.

"We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump told reporters on Tuesday during a televised cabinet meeting at the White House.

"He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

Trump reiterated that he was "very unhappy" with Putin since their phone call last week made no progress on the Ukraine peace deal that the US president has pushed for since returning to power.

Asked about his interest in a bill proposed by the Senate for further sanctions on Russia, Trump said: "I'm looking at it very strongly."

Trump's criticism of Putin came a day after he said he would send more weapons to Ukraine, in a reversal of Washington's announcement last week that it was halting some arms shipments.

"Putin is not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people. So we're sending some defensive weapons and I've approved that," Trump said.

Trump has promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptors - anti-missile systems - to Ukraine, according to US news website Axios.

Related TRT Global - US-Ukraine minerals deal: A new edge for Trump over Putin?

Ending Gaza war

Trump said he will meet again with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon to discuss ending Gaza war.

"He's coming over later. We're going to be talking about, I would say, almost exclusively Gaza. We've got to get that solved," Trump told reporters, after the two leaders met on Monday during Netanyahu's third visit to Washington since the Republican returned to the White House.

'No extensions' to tariff deadline

He said that he would not extend an August 1 deadline for higher US tariffs to take effect on dozens of economies, a day after he appeared to signal flexibility on the date.