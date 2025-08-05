The 184 countries gathering to forge a landmark treaty on combating plastic pollution were told they must find a way to tackle a global crisis wreaking havoc on ecosystems and polluting the oceans.

States should seize the opportunity to shape history, the man chairing the talks on Tuesday said as 10 days of negotiations began at the United Nations in Geneva.

"We are facing a global crisis," Ecuadorian diplomat Luis Vayas Valdivieso told the more than 1,800 negotiators as they prepared to thrash out their differences in the search for common ground.

"Plastic pollution is damaging ecosystems, polluting our oceans and rivers, threatening biodiversity, harming human health, and unfairly impacting the most vulnerable," he said.

"The urgency is real, the evidence is clear, and the responsibility is on us."

Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trench and scattered throughout almost every part of the human body.

But after five rounds of talks, three years of negotiations hit a wall in Busan, South Korea, in December, when oil-producing states blocked a consensus.

Pathway to deal

Key figures steering this revived attempt insist a deal is within reach this time.

"There's been extensive diplomacy from Busan until now," the UN Environment Programme's Executive Director Inger Andersen told AFP.

The UNEP is hosting the talks, and Andersen said conversations between different regions and interest groups had generated momentum.

"Most countries, actually, that I have spoken with have said: 'We're coming to Geneva to strike the deal.’

"Will it be easy? No. Will it be straightforward? No. Is there a pathway for a deal? Absolutely."

Dumped, burnt and trashed

More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced globally each year, half of which is for single-use items.

While 15 percent of plastic waste is collected for recycling, only nine percent is actually recycled.

Nearly half – or 46 percent – ends up in landfill, while 17 percent is incinerated and 22 percent is mismanaged and becomes litter.

In 2022, countries agreed they would find a way to address the crisis by the end of 2024.