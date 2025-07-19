WORLD
2 min read
Nine militants killed, three officers wounded in clash with Pakistani forces
Officials say that the clash has erupted in Hangu’s Doaba area — wounded include a senior Pakistani police officer.
Nine militants killed, three officers wounded in clash with Pakistani forces
“So far, nine militants have been killed and the operation is still ongoing in the area,” the statement said. / AP
July 19, 2025

Pakistani security forces have killed at least nine militants during a targeted operation in the country's northwest, as authorities launched a crackdown in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The clash occurred on Saturday in Doaba in the Hangu district during an operation jointly carried out by police and security forces, according to a statement by provincial police.

“So far, nine militants have been killed and the operation is still ongoing in the area,” the statement said.

Three security personnel were injured, including Hangu District Police Officer Khalid Khan, who serves in a senior position.

All three were transported to a hospital in Kohat and are in stable condition.

In a separate incident, police intercepted and shot down two explosives-laden quadcopters in the Bannu district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said the drones were targeting the Counter Terrorism Department police station and the Miryan police station.

RelatedTRT Global - Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Recommended

Violent incidents

The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents earlier this week.

On Wednesday, 10 people – including two policemen, an army officer, and four militants – were killed in attacks and security operations across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Earlier this month, Pakistani forces said they killed 30 militants who had attempted to cross into North Waziristan from Afghanistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist organisation of staging cross-border attacks from Afghan territory, a claim that Kabul denies.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan