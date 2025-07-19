Pakistani security forces have killed at least nine militants during a targeted operation in the country's northwest, as authorities launched a crackdown in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The clash occurred on Saturday in Doaba in the Hangu district during an operation jointly carried out by police and security forces, according to a statement by provincial police.

“So far, nine militants have been killed and the operation is still ongoing in the area,” the statement said.

Three security personnel were injured, including Hangu District Police Officer Khalid Khan, who serves in a senior position.

All three were transported to a hospital in Kohat and are in stable condition.

In a separate incident, police intercepted and shot down two explosives-laden quadcopters in the Bannu district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said the drones were targeting the Counter Terrorism Department police station and the Miryan police station.