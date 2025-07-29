A Colombian national acting on behalf of Russian intelligence carried out two arson attacks in Poland last year, before setting fire to a bus depot in the Czech Republic, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Tuesday.

ABW said the 27-year-old suspect set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 on orders from the Russian operatives as part of a hybrid warfare campaign.

"He was trained by a person connected to Russian intelligence services. They taught him how to prepare incendiary materials, Molotov cocktails and how to document these arson attacks," Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesman for the coordinator of special services, told a press conference.

Photographs and video recordings were used by Russian-language media for disinformation and propaganda purposes, ABW said.

Russian media then falsely reported that one of the fires was at a logistics centre in the city of Radom used to store military equipment provided by Europe as aid for Ukraine, Dobrzynski said.