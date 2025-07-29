WORLD
Poland accuses Russian secret service of hiring Colombian for arson attacks
The 27-year-old suspect set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 as part of a hybrid warfare campaign, says the Polish intelligence agency.
AP / AP
July 29, 2025

A Colombian national acting on behalf of Russian intelligence carried out two arson attacks in Poland last year, before setting fire to a bus depot in the Czech Republic, the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Tuesday.

ABW said the 27-year-old suspect set fire to two construction supply depots in Poland in May 2024 on orders from the Russian operatives as part of a hybrid warfare campaign.

"He was trained by a person connected to Russian intelligence services. They taught him how to prepare incendiary materials, Molotov cocktails and how to document these arson attacks," Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesman for the coordinator of special services, told a press conference.

Photographs and video recordings were used by Russian-language media for disinformation and propaganda purposes, ABW said.

Russian media then falsely reported that one of the fires was at a logistics centre in the city of Radom used to store military equipment provided by Europe as aid for Ukraine, Dobrzynski said.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw, responding to a Reuters inquiry, said it does not comment on such unfounded accusations.

Dobrzynski said that following the arson attacks in Poland, the Colombian travelled to the Czech Republic, where he set fire to a bus depot. He was believed to be preparing another attack on a shopping mall when Czech authorities detained him.

Russia has in the past denied involvement in such attacks.

SOURCE:AP
