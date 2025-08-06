US President Donald Trump has said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Russian officials on Wednesday, as the White House considers further sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

"We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

He declined to confirm whether the US plans to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy, including China.

"I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that. We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time," he said.

Trump added that the US would "make that determination" on new sanctions after Wednesday’s talks.

The comments come ahead of an August 8 deadline set by the president for Russia to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine or face increased US pressure.