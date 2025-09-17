Lebanon's military said it has seized 64 million captagon pills in the country's east in one of the largest operations against the illicit stimulant in the country.

Lebanon has faced pressure from Gulf states to counter the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly the amphetamine-like narcotic captagon.

"After monitoring and tracking the movements of drug-dealing gangs in the Bekaa Valley, a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, supported by an army unit, raided a facility in the town of Boudai, Baalbek, and seized approximately 64 million captagon pills," the Lebanese army said in a statement on Wednesday, calling it "one of the most important" drug busts in the country.

Related TRT World - How Captagon penetrated the Middle East amid Syria war

The army also seized "79 barrels of chemicals prepared for drug manufacturing, in addition to a number of machines used to manufacture them".