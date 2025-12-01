New Delhi would like to be perceived as South Asia’s net security provider and eventually the natural leader of a stable, prosperous neighbourhood. Yet from the Bay of Bengal to the Himalayas, India’s meddling and policies have fuelled anger.

India’s heavy-handed tactics — from unilaterally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan to imposing economic blockade on Nepal, and political interference in Bangladesh — are breeding resentment in smaller states.

The starkest evidence of Indian hegemony and the backlash it invites is visible in Bangladesh.

A troubled relationship

For decades, Bangladesh and India enjoyed what leaders in New Delhi proudly called their “closest partnership” in South Asia. India supported Bangladesh’s independence in 1971, when the country separated from then West Pakistan, backed the popular Awami League party politically, and enjoyed deep influence over Dhaka’s security and economic policies.

That carefully built strategic capital collapsed in 2024, when Bangladesh’s then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was widely viewed as India’s most trusted political ally in the region, was ousted after a student-led uprising against the corrupt and brutal political system.

Instead of standing with the people demanding their rights, New Delhi froze visas to Bangladeshis, slowed routine diplomacy and gave asylum to Hasina, who has been sentenced to death for the killing of people during the uprising.

Dr Nazmus Sakib, a political scientist at the University of Kentucky, pulls no punches. “It was India that enabled flagrant authoritarianism in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives,” he tells TRT World.

According to Sakib, in Bangladesh, this has led public opinion to turn increasingly against India.

“Now that India is sheltering a convicted fugitive sentenced for crimes against humanity, it faces clear obligations under the bilateral Extradition Treaty,” Sakib says.

Bangladesh’s interim government has requested India to hand over Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia over a crackdown on the 2024 uprising that led to the deaths of over 1,400 people, according to the UN.

In the past, Bangladesh itself had honoured sensitive Indian requests, Sakib notes, including handing over Anup Chetia, one of the founding leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), an armed separatist organisation operating in the northeast Indian state of Assam.

Dhaka’s decision to extradite him in 2015 was seen as a major goodwill gesture. But Sakib says India is highly unlikely to return the favour now by handing over Hasina.

“If India fails to fulfil its treaty obligations, it will signal that India is an unreliable ally.”

The damage to India’s reputation would be significant, he says. “Current and potential partners will observe this behaviour and adjust their expectations accordingly.”

Not so quiet on the Western front

Pakistan has been India’s number-one rival in the region ever since the two states emerged from British India in 1947.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three major wars, primarily over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Although Pakistan’s ties with India have long been frozen, analysts say the situation has now deteriorated in unprecedented ways.

In 2025, New Delhi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty — the World Bank-brokered water-sharing agreement from 1960 that had survived three wars. The move shocked experts on both sides.

It came in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that New Delhi blamed on Pakistan, after which India launched cross-border strikes on multiple locations inside Pakistani territory, claiming to target alleged militant camps.

Islamabad rejected the accusations, condemned the Indian strikes, and retaliated with strikes of its own and shot down Indian jets, including a Rafale, arguing it was acting in self-defence. The tit-for-tat attacks threatened to escalate until US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a ceasefire between the two countries.

With diplomatic channels frozen, trade halted, and even the niceties of cricket — the region’s so-called gentlemen’s game — on hold, Islamabad sees little incentive for rapprochement.

Disputes aplenty

Fewer countries depict the ebb and flow of India’s neighbourhood dominance as clearly as Nepal.

Historically, Nepal was a Hindu kingdom closely aligned with India, with open borders and deep cultural ties. That changed after the 1996-2006 civil war, the rise of Maoist forces and the eventual abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Since then, Kathmandu has pursued a more independent foreign policy, much to the dismay of New Delhi.

The breaking point for public opinion came in 2015, when Nepal accused India of imposing an unofficial blockade during protests by Madhesi groups residing in the southern border region and maintaining close ties to India, who were unhappy with Nepal’s new constitution.

Fuel, medicine and essential supplies that flowed into Nepal from India ran dangerously low. India denied orchestrating the blockade, but the damage to its image was serious and lasting.

The 2025 political uprising in Nepal revived these resentments. Leaders seen as too close to New Delhi were swept aside, and the new administration revived China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects that were shelved earlier. Kathmandu also renewed pressure on border disputes with India in Kalapani territory and Lipulekh pass.

Much of the anger centres on India’s construction of an 80-km road to the Lipulekh Pass, a strategic Himalayan route near the India-China-Nepal tri-junction. The pass is used for trade and as a pilgrimage route to Mount Kailash. Nepal argues that the road violates the 1816 Sugauli Treaty and encroaches on its territory.

This controversy helped fuel Nepal’s online “#BackOffIndia” mobilisation before the more recent version was seen in the Maldives.