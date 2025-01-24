Sri Lanka has revoked a power purchase agreement with Indian conglomerate AdaniGroup following allegations of corruption, energy ministry sources in Colombo said Friday.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration opened probes into the company's local projects after billionaire founder Gautam Adani was charged with bribery in the United States late last year.

The administration of his predecessor had in May 2024 agreed to buy electricity at US$0.0826 per kilowatt from an Adani wind power complex yet to be built in the island nation's northwest.

But a top energy ministry official said Dissanayake's cabinet decided earlier this month not to proceed with the deal.

"The government has revoked the power purchase agreement, but the project is not cancelled. A committee has been appointed to review the entire project," the source said, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Several activists had challenged the agreement, arguing that smaller renewable projects were selling electricity at two-thirds the price of Adani.

The proposed construction of Adani's 484-megawatt wind power plant in the Mannar and Pooneryn coastal areas is facing a separate Supreme Court challenge over environmental concerns.