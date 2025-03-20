On a breezy Ramadan evening, a five-minute walk uphill from the Kayasehir metro station might make you feel like you've stepped onto the set of Dirilis: Ertugrul.

But this is not a film set.

It’s a lively Ramadan festival on the streets of Kayasehir, in the Basaksehir Municipality, surrounded by international eateries offering diverse cuisine.

A tent is set up in Istanbul’s newest district, glowing under the soft hues of lanterns. The air is thick with the scent of salep, mingling with the laughter of children posing beside mascots in Ottoman-style robes.

Here, Ramadan is both a sacred observance and a celebration.

Traditional iftar marquees recreate the warmth of a bygone era, and illuminate the streets that guide visitors toward a mesmerising Ramadan tunnel glowing in vibrant hues.

Quran recitations and artistic workshops transform the neighbourhood into a tapestry of devotion and festivity.

As dusk falls, the aroma of iftar dishes to break the fast fills the air, mosques echo with the whir of Quranic recitations, and the town squares become gathering places for families and friends beneath the twinkling festival lights.

The shared ritual of breaking fast fosters a quiet sense of belonging. It’s a celebration of humanity and community.

New District, old traditions

Despite being a recently developed area, Kayasehir has cultivated a strong sense of community.

With sprawling green spaces and modern infrastructure, the district offers a unique Ramadan experience—one that blends contemporary urban life with heartfelt tradition.

Kayasehir may lack the historical gravitas of Istanbul’s old quarters, yet it embraces Ramadan with a warmth and unity that rivals even the most storied neighbourhoods.

For Syed Hassan, a student originally from Somalia, this blending of cultures is what makes Ramadan here special. Hassan has witnessed the district’s transformation firsthand.

He describes the atmosphere as “astonishing.”

"There are so many different cultures here, people from all backgrounds coming together. The Muslim vibe is truly special. Each year, I see more activities, more engagement, and a stronger sense of togetherness," he tells TRT World.

His friend Sami, who moved from the US and has been living in Kayasehir with his wife and three children for three years, echoes the sentiment.

"When I first arrived, the Ramadan activities were more focused on book fairs and educational stalls. Now, the district has expanded its celebrations with vibrant booths, better decor, and an increasing number of visitors. It’s a beautiful family environment," he says.

Beating heart of Kayasehir’s Ramadan

At the centre of it all is the Kayasehir Mosque. While it may not have the historical weight of Sultanahmet or Ortakoy, it has swiftly become a spiritual hub.

Every night, after Isha, the mosque hosts Taraweeh prayers, drawing a diverse congregation. The courtyard, adorned with Ramadan lanterns, is a meeting place where conversations flow as freely as the tea served after prayers.

Religious gatherings extend beyond prayer: Quran recitations, children’s activities, and charity initiatives create a sense of shared purpose.