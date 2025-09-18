US
2 min read
Shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 3 officers killed, 2 injured
Authorities confirm the shooter is killed and that an investigation is underway.
Shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 3 officers killed, 2 injured
Paris said an investigation was underway and that there was no ongoing threat to the public. / AP
September 18, 2025

A gunman opened fire on five police officers in the eastern US state of Pennsylvania, killing three and seriously injuring two before he was killed at the scene, a senior police official said.

"I can confirm that there were five law enforcement officers who were shot today, three fatally," State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris told reporters on Wednesday, adding that two officers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers had gone to an address as part of a domestic violence investigation when they came under fire.

"I can confirm that the shooter is dead," Paris added, stating the suspect had been shot by police.

He said an investigation was underway and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

'Tragic and devastating'

Recommended

The shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon in the Township of Codorus in York County, 210 kilometres southwest of Philadelphia.

"There are many details, which at this point we are not prepared to release, given the ongoing nature of the investigation," Paris said.

The two wounded officers were in critical but stable condition, he added.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said, "This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that "the FBI and ATFHQ are on the scene supporting local law enforcement," adding: "Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Venezuela launches Caribbean military exercises with eye on Washington
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
Families of Americans killed by Israeli forces, illegal settlers demand accountability in Washington
Charlie Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson faces death penalty as charges announced
Court drops terror-linked charges in high-profile Mangione case
Gun violence continues to torment US as shootings in Minneapolis leave more than a dozen injured
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Gulf states invest billions in US while it aids Israel. Is Trump following usual American policy?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing