Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
As he returned to US screens on Tuesday, an emotional Kimmel, in a lengthy opening monologue, praised the public outrage — which came from both left and right — over his suspension.
21 hours ago

US President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday hours before Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show was due to be back on the air in the United States, insulting the host, and threatening to "test ABC" over the move.

Kimmel, meanwhile, defended free speech when he returned to US screens on Tuesday, calling government pressure on his late-night talk show "anti-American" as critics decried his suspension as an attack on constitutional rights.

However, two powerful companies that own dozens of ABC affiliates have said they will continue their boycott, giving viewers "other programming relevant to their respective markets."

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to insult Kimmel and accuse broadcaster ABC of "playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE."

The 79-year-old Republican added: "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million dollars."

ABC agreed in December to donate $15 million to Trump's eventual presidential library to settle a defamation suit instead of fighting it out in court.

A separate $16 million settlement was paid by CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, to settle a different lawsuit over an interview with former vice president Kamala Harris.

"I don't want him to apologize as soon as he comes in," 18-year-old Paul Dorner told AFP as he waited for a seat in the show's audience.

"I would love for him to just put up a fight and stand up for what he thinks."

Rogelio Nunez, 38, said he had traveled from San Diego for the taping in the heart of Hollywood.

"We need to make sure that we're not being censored," he said.

"So besides just coming for entertainment, I think it's important to protect our rights."

Recommended

'Anti-American'

As he returned to US screens on Tuesday, an emotional Kimmel, in a lengthy opening monologue, praised the public outrage — which came from both left and right — over his suspension.

"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American," Kimmel said to wild applause. "Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television."

Kimmel, who frequently skewers Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives last week when he said "the MAGA gang" was trying to exploit the college campus murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. On Tuesday he struck a conciliatory note.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said, his voice cracking. "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual."

'The MAGA gang'

Kimmel, who frequently skewers Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives last week when he said "the MAGA gang" was trying to exploit Kirk's college campus murder for their own political gain.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr appeared to threaten the licenses of ABC affiliates broadcasting the show unless they demanded Kimmel's removal -- something Trump himself has frequently called for.

Two companies that own dozens of those affiliates — Nexstar and Sinclair — then announced they would be removing the show from their schedules, prompting Disney to suspend the show nationwide.

Sinclair — which last week demanded Kimmel apologise to Kirk's family and make a donation to his right-wing activist group Turning Point USA — said Monday its affiliates would not be broadcasting the show when it resumed.

On Tuesday, Nexstar followed suit.

"We made a decision last week to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'... We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve," the company said.

