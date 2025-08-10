Plastic waste leakage to the environment in Southeast Asian countries, plus China, Japan, and South Korea, could increase by nearly 70 percent if effective measures are not taken, warned a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"Driven by rising incomes and living standards, plastics use in the region is projected to almost double in the absence of more ambitious policies," the Regional Plastics Outlook report said, comparing the figures to 2022 levels.

The member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are "expected to see a near tripling," it added.

Plastic waste is projected to more than double, while plastic leakage to the environment is projected to increase by 68 percent, primarily originating from ASEAN lower-middle-income countries and China, the report also said.

Describing the region as a "hotspot for plastic pollution," it noted that 8.4 million tons of mismanaged plastic waste leaked to the environment in 2022.

Major environmental issue

Regional plastic waste rose from 10 million tons in 1990 to 113 million tons in 2022, the report also noted.

"Informal and unsafe practices, such as open burning and dumping, persist in most ASEAN countries and China, especially in rural areas," it added.