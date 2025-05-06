The relationship between modern nation-states and their minority populations is often tense. Majoritarian states tend to consciously privilege dominant groups in nearly every domain of political and social life, while minorities frequently face systemic challenges.

These challenges are not limited to securing equal rights and representation, but also their struggle for social acceptance, dignity, and full inclusion as citizens.



Nowhere is this dynamic more visible than in India, especially in the treatment of its Muslim population in the wake of terror attacks.



Regrettably, the Pahalgam terror attack in April has, once again, exposed the fragility of Indianness and the contested sense of belonging. Public anger across India surged after 26 people, all except one of them Hindu tourists, were killed in the massacre of civilians.



However, instead of uniting in mourning, the country has once again fractured along communal lines. Within hours, Muslim citizens, especially those from Kashmir, were subjected to suspicion , threats, and even violence. Muslims of India were compelled to prove their loyalty to the Indian state and the Hindu majoritarian public, who were clamoring for revenge and retribution.



Deeper intent

The state’s recurring impulse to place Muslims under suspicion following terrorist attacks is not something new. For instance, in the aftermath of the 2006 Mumbai train bombing, a suspect named Wahid Sheikh was arrested on charges of being a terror operative along with five others, but was acquitted of all charges after a decade of trial and trauma . Cases like his highlight how suspicion can become systemic, with long-lasting personal and political consequences.



This atmosphere of mistrust towards Indian Muslims, especially driven by some right-wing groups, reveals more than just prejudice. Beneath this pattern lies a deeper intent to erode their sense of belonging and diminish their confidence in being constitutionally guaranteed equal citizens of the country.

This performative demand, imposed by both society and the state, points to a deep-rooted problem: a majoritarian view of nationalism that equates Indian identity almost exclusively with Hindu identity , casting Muslims as the perpetual 'other'.

These questions resonate even today, after the Pahalgam attack, shaping ideological orientation, fueling political mobilisation, and straining the already tenuous social relations between the Hindus and Muslims in India.



Like in the past, such tragic incidents become flashpoints, not only for mourning and national unity but also for renewed cycles of suspicion, scapegoating, and violence against Muslims. In 2006, nine of the accused Muslims in the Malegaon blasts in the western state of Maharashtra were acquitted with the Special National Investigation Agency Court observing that they became “ scapegoats ” at the hands of the Anti-Terror Squad.

But now, years later, a similar pattern of retaliatory violence and misplaced blame has resurfaced, with tensions flaring across different parts of India. In Uttar Pradesh, a young Muslim restaurant worker was shot dead by individuals claiming affiliation with a Hindu nationalist group. The killers released a video glorifying their act as vengeance for the Pahalgam victims, vowing to kill “2,600 for the 26.”

Disturbingly, state police dismissed the incident as a dispute over food, sidestepping the clear ideological motivations.

Beyond physical violence and intimidation, Muslims are also facing exclusion from basic services. In one such incident in the state of West Bengal, a pregnant Muslim woman was denied treatment by a Hindu doctor.

There have been calls for the boycott of Muslims by hardline Hindu right-wing outfits. This political culture reinforces Muslim Indians’ fears of marginalisation that outrightly strips them of their sense of belonging, while at the same time unleashing mob violence. While this trend of suspecting Muslims is not a new phenomenon, the past decade, under the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that first assumed power in 2014, has seen a troubling shift in frequency, brutality, and scale of violence that accompanies it.