ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Iranian missiles damage building, cause fires in Israel
Authorities report damage to residential structure
Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Tubas / Reuters
June 17, 2025

Iranian missiles struck several locations in Israel, causing fires and damaging a building after Israeli air defences failed to intercept the attack.

Multiple missiles believed to have been launched from Iran landed in Israeli territory, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Although the army did not specify the exact impact sites, the Israel Hayom daily reported that at least two missiles fell near Jerusalem and the Sharon region close to Tel Aviv based on initial assessments.

Channel 12 reported that the missile strikes caused damage to a building in central Israel and firefighting teams responded to 20 vehicles that caught fire.

Missile fragments reportedly struck a building in northern Israel, while falling missiles and debris caused many fires in open areas.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

SOURCE:AA
