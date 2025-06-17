Iranian missiles struck several locations in Israel, causing fires and damaging a building after Israeli air defences failed to intercept the attack.

Multiple missiles believed to have been launched from Iran landed in Israeli territory, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Although the army did not specify the exact impact sites, the Israel Hayom daily reported that at least two missiles fell near Jerusalem and the Sharon region close to Tel Aviv based on initial assessments.

Channel 12 reported that the missile strikes caused damage to a building in central Israel and firefighting teams responded to 20 vehicles that caught fire.