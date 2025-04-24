WORLD
2 min read
Kashmiri students threatened in India after deadly attack: body
Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association says.
Kashmiri students threatened in India after deadly attack: body
Indian soldiers stand guard as tourists (back) look on near a clock tower in Srinagar on April 24, 2025. / AFP
April 24, 2025

Students from Indian-administered Kashmir have reported harassment and intimidation in India after a gruesome attack in the Himalayan region killed more than two dozen Indian men, a student association said.

Gunmen killed 26 men – all Indian except one Nepali – in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested Muslim-majority territory since 2000.

Survivors said the gunmen targeted men, Indian media reported. 

The killings have shocked the world's most populous country and enraged Hindu nationalist groups.

RelatedTRT Global - Multiple tourists killed in Kashmir shooting incident

Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said. 

Students at a university in Himachal Pradesh were harassed and physically attacked after hostel doors were broken, Khuehami said on Thursday. 

The students were allegedly called "terrorists", he said.

"This is not just a security issue," he said. "It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity."

In Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun, around 20 students fled to the airport on Wednesday following warnings from Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe right-wing group.

Recommended

The students said that the group threatened Kashmiri Muslim students with dire consequences if they did not leave town immediately.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in touch with state governments where students reported feeling unsafe, asking them to "take extra care".

Kashmir's former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to India's Interior Minister Amit Shah to "intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening" traders and students. 

RelatedTRT Global - India suspends water deal with Pakistan, recalls army advisers after Kashmir attack

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full but governing separate portions of it.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Indian security forces have launched a vast manhunt in Kashmir for the attackers, with large numbers of people detained in the operation.

India accused Islamabad on Wednesday of supporting "cross-border terrorism" and downgraded ties with its neighbour with a raft of diplomatic measures. 

Pakistan has denied any role in the Pahalgam attack.

RelatedTRT Global - Islamabad warns India: Blocking Indus River supply would be ‘act of war’

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation