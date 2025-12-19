President Donald Trump issued stronger words against Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, implying that his days are “numbered” because his country is facing a “total and complete blockade” by the US military.

Maduro has shown no signs of retreat in response to mounting US pressure in the Caribbean Sea, as American naval forces recently seized Skipper, a vessel carrying Venezuelan oil near the country’s shores, preventing other oil tankers from departing the Latin American state.

The US has conducted what it calls Operation Southern Spear, which began in September 2025, a military and counter-narcotics campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that has also escalated tensions with Venezuela.

On Tuesday night, Trump said Venezuela is under siege, advising Maduro to return to the US “all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us,” referring to former President Hugo Chavez’s cancellation of oil projects led by Exxon and ConocoPhillips.

But while Trump’s language has intensified, experts say this does not necessarily point toward an impending conflict.

While the US military deployment in the Caribbean is remarkable, with 11 warships, including USS Gerald R. Force, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, a possible invasion would require more forces, Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat, says.

“It's significant, of course, but 14,000 soldiers that are part of the forces that are now assembled in the Caribbean, that's not sufficient to fight a war against Venezuela with a large army and very difficult terrain with mountainous jungles,” Bryza tells TRT World.

Maduro was unequivocal in condemning Trump’s increasing threats and escalations, describing US actions as a campaign of “multidimensional aggression, ranging from psychological terrorism to the piracy of the corsairs”.

“We have taken the oath to defend our homeland, and that on this soil, peace and shared happiness triumph,” he said on Tuesday.

‘Intimidation’ campaign

According to Bryza, who served during the George W. Bush administration at the time of the Iraq invasion, Trump’s harsh rhetoric is aimed “at intimidating Maduro into quitting, into resigning”.

Susie Wiles, White House’s chief of staff, has also presented a similar view, drawing parallels between Trump’s behaviour and “an alcoholic’s personality”.

“He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle,” Wiles was quoted as saying in an interview with Vanity Fair.

A US double strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel, including a second attack that killed survivors, has sparked outrage in Washington as lawmakers question the legality of the operation.

Experts warn that a military blockade of any country is prohibited under the UN Charter, but the Trump administration argues the president’s “total and complete blockade” against Venezuela involved sanctioned oil tankers.

Wiles says Trump’s recent assertion that a land operation would “start very soon” against drug cartels in Venezuela could mean partial occupations of the Latin American state.

“If he were to authorize some activity on land, then it’s war, then (we’d need) Congress,” she said.