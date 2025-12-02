US President Donald Trump has ramped up his rhetoric against the Venezuelan government, threatening to scale up his strikes on alleged drug boats into a possible land operation in the Latin American nation, which could lead to a potential head-to-head confrontation with President Nicolas Maduro.

Unlike his desire to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine through negotiations with the warring sides, the Trump administration’s take on Venezuela is very different: an open call to oust Maduro’s socialist government, which has survived since the late 1990s in a country known for one of the biggest oil reserves in the world.

Trump has recently designated Maduro and his government heads as members of a drug-running gang, the Cartel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns), which the White House has termed a foreign terrorist organisation. Caracas has rejected the accusation, even disputing the existence of Cartel de los Soles.

While Trump suggested last week that a land operation would “start very soon” and said that the Venezuelan airspace should be considered “closed”, he has not moved on his threat yet. He, however, did hold a phone call with the Venezuelan president in which the American leader allegedly rejected Maduro’s requests.

But is there a serious possibility that the US will launch a land operation against Venezuela?

“The likelihood of a Panama or Afghanistan-style operation taking place is low, primarily because Venezuelan territory is extensive and such an intervention would require strategic military support from Colombia,” says Lorena Erazo Patino, a professor of Global Studies at the University of La Salle in Bogota, referring to the US operations in Central America and Asia.

Patino draws attention to the fact that US relations with Venezuela’s neighbour Colombia, which also has a socialist president in Gustavo Petro, are not currently strong as the Trump administration has recently sanctioned him, adding him to its Office of Foreign Assets Control list.

As a result, the US can not expect Colombian support for its operations, she says.

Under current circumstances, the US will probably not launch a “Normandy-style landing”, but rather engage in tightening its naval cordon and the possibility of localised, surgical operations under its controversial counter-narcotics doctrine, according to Patino.

“This is a strategy of aggressive containment, not territorial invasion,” she tells TRT World.

The Normandy landings – codenamed Operation Overlord - by Allied troops in 1944 were the decisive point that led to the fall of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II.

In recent days, the US has increased its naval presence in the Caribbean Sea by sending the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the region while three B-52 bombers flew near the Venezuelan coast.

‘A strategic suicide’?

The US has long seen Latin America as its own backyard since the days of the 1823 Monroe Doctrine , which advocated American dominance across the region, leading to several military interventions in countries from Mexico to Cuba, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and others.

But experts see another military engagement in the Latin American region as a very risky move in a time when the world is moving from a unipolar world order under the US to a multipolar global system in which great power competition between Washington, Moscow and Beijing has increased across different continents.

“It must be noted that a full-scale invasion would be a strategic suicide: it would fracture the continent, unleash a prolonged conflict, and further erode the United States’ already diminished international legitimacy,” warns Alfonso Insuasty Rodriguez, coordinator of the Inter-University Network for Peace and director of the GIDPAD research group at the University of San Buenaventura, Medellin.

“Everything suggests that a massive invasion of Venezuela would be neither clean, nor swift, nor cheap. The country’s size, its complex geography, and a defence structure with both military and popular components would turn the territory into a theatre of prolonged attrition,” Rodriguez tells TRT World.

In 1961, the US and its Cuban allies failed in their disastrous Bay of Pigs operation, aiming to oust anti-American Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba, which has survived till now. Cuba is a staunch supporter of the Maduro government.

Due to the lingering legacy of past unpopular US interventions, many Latin Americans are not fond of any American presence in their territories as various insurgent groups with particular socialist leanings continue to exist across the region.

If the US really goes for a land operation in Venezuela territory, these insurgent forces with a long tradition of armed struggle can come into the picture on the side of the Maduro government against American military forces and its allies, according to Rodriguez.