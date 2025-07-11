Washington, DC — The war between US President Donald Trump and Jerome Powell has gone from simmering to full boil.

Once a slow burn of offhanded digs, Trump's campaign against the Federal Reserve Chair he appointed has erupted into a coordinated, multi-agency offensive.



Now, with $2.5 billion in Fed headquarters renovations under the microscope and allies in federal commissions circling, the question that once seemed academic now is swirling in Washington: Can Trump actually fire Powell?

Legally, the short answer remains no. But politically, the pressure has never been hotter.

Trump's dislike for Powell is no secret.

In meetings, in posts, even in handwritten letters, the president has railed against the Fed boss, calling him "Too Late" for not acting swiftly enough during the 2022 inflation crisis and, more recently, for refusing to cut interest rates despite Trump's urgings.

"Lower the rate — by a lot!" Trump scrawled in a note to Powell last month, underscoring his desire to juice the economy ahead of a tough election year.

Powell has kept his responses stoic, almost monk-like. At press conferences and testimony alike, he has insisted the Fed's decisions are rooted in data, not politics.



When pressed about Trump's pressure, Powell has said little, if anything, a silence that has only fuelled the president's fury.

Renovation becomes a flashpoint

This week, that fury turned surgical.

Russell Vought, Trump's Office of Management and Budget director, accused Powell of lying to Congress about the ballooning cost of the Fed's headquarters overhaul.

In a public letter, Vought claimed Powell violated oversight laws and ploughed ahead with "an ostentatious" renovation in the heart of the US capital.

"The President is extremely troubled by your management of the Federal Reserve System," Vought wrote, adding that Powell’s stewardship "does not comply with federal regulations."

The project's cost, originally estimated at $1.9 billion, has grown to $2.5 billion — a jump the Fed attributes to material inflation, labour shortages, and leasing extensions.



In June, Powell told Congress there were no extravagant perks in the renovation: "no VIP dining room, no new marble... just old elevators that have been there."

Trump officials aren't buying it.

In a move that went largely unnoticed at first, the president replaced three members of the National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees federal renovations, with White House loyalists, including Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair.



After their first commission meeting, Blair said Powell may have misled Congress and called for site visits and full plan disclosures.

"The project is either out of alignment with the plans... or Chair Powell was dishonest with the Senate Banking Committee," Blair said.

Legal Roadblocks and work arounds

Trump is pushing the Fed to slash interest rates, betting that cheaper borrowing will ignite a surge in spending and investment, sparking economic growth.

Powell is resisting lowering interest rates due to concerns that Trump's tariff policies could increase inflation, requiring more data before acting.