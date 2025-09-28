An international flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza is less than 400 nautical miles from the besieged enclave and is expected to arrive by September 30, organisers announced Sunday.

“Time moves and the flotilla moves with it — every minute takes Global Sumud Flotilla nearer to Gaza and the justice it deserves,” the coalition said in a statement on social media platform X, sharing a map that showed the remaining distance at 399 nautical miles.

Wael Naouar, spokesperson for the flotilla’s Maghreb fleet, said the ships could reach Gaza on September 30 or October 1, depending on weather conditions.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising about 50 vessels, set sail earlier this month to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver urgently needed medical supplies and other humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged territory.

Naval escorts and activists’ messages