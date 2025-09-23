WAR ON GAZA
Global Sumud flotilla reports explosions, drones and communications jamming
Activists say Gaza-bound vessels face psychological operations but vow to continue humanitarian mission.
Boat participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla departs from the port of Bizerte en route to Gaza / Reuters
September 23, 2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla has said its Gaza-bound vessels have come under pressure from low-flying drones, explosions and communications interference, but activists insist they will not be deterred from their humanitarian mission.

In a statement shared on social media, the group described the incidents as "psychological operations" intended to intimidate the convoy.

"Explosions, unidentified drones and communications jamming. We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the flotilla said.

"The lengths to which Israel and its allies will go to prolong the horrors of starvation and genocide in Gaza are sickening. But our resolve is stronger than ever. These tactics will not deter us from our mission to deliver aid to Gaza and break the illegal siege. Every attempt to intimidate us only strengthens our commitment. We will not be silenced. We will continue to sail."

The group said the flotilla is currently operating in international waters on a humanitarian mission.

"Dozens of drones have been observed in the area. Two sailing vessels were targeted by a drone, but we can confirm that everyone is safe and no one has been injured. At this moment, we are experiencing a communications jam, which may affect our ability to coordinate and respond," it added.

The latest statement follows earlier reports from the flotilla that more than 15 drones flew at low altitude over one of its ships, the Alma, for several hours on Monday.

The group said the drones appeared "roughly every 10 minutes" and were likely intended to gather intelligence and intimidate the crew.

Break the siege

The convoy, made up of dozens of boats carrying humanitarian aid, is seeking to reach Palestine’s Gaza to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade, which rights groups and the United Nations have described as a form of collective punishment.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was organised by international activists, including aid workers and campaigners, who say their effort is a peaceful attempt to highlight the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israeli authorities have not publicly commented on the flotilla or on reports of drones, explosions or communications interference.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
