The Spanish government has cancelled a contract worth nearly $825 million for Israeli-designed rocket launchers, according to an official document seen by AFP.

The move on Monday comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced last week that his government would "consolidate in law" a ban on military equipment sales or purchases with Israel over its genocide in Gaza.

The contract, awarded to a consortium of Spanish companies, involved the purchase of 12 SILAM rocket launcher systems derived from the PULS platform made by Israeli firm Elbit Systems, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance.

Spain has also formalised the cancellation of another contract for 168 anti-tank missile launchers, which were to be manufactured under licence from an Israeli company.

In April, Spain cancelled a contract to purchase ammunition rounds for its police force from an Israeli firm.

Spain, a long-time critic of Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, pledged in October 2023 to stop selling weapons to Israel over its war on Gaza and last year widened that commitment to include weapons purchases from Israel.