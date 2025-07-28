Iran's foreign minister has warned that it would respond to the United States and Israel in a "more decisive manner" should they attack Iran again.

The comments appeared to be in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who had threatened earlier in the day to "wipe out" the country's nuclear programme if it resumed atomic activities following a round of US strikes last month.

"If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X on Monday.

He said that more than a million Iranians need medical radioisotopes produced by Tehran Research Reactor, and the country needs enrichment to fuel nascent nuclear power reactors.

"No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology, which is saving lives, and simply because bullying foreigners demand it," he said.

"If there are concerns about the possible diversion of our nuclear programme into non-peaceful purposes, the 'military option' proved incapable — but a negotiated solution may work," he added.

It remains unclear how much damage was caused by the US strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities, which came after Israel launched unprovoked strikes that it said were aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining an atomic weapon.