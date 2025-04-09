For India’s nearly 200 million Muslims, a controversial piece of legislation has triggered protests , legal challenges, and a renewed sense of vulnerability.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 has passed India’s lower house of Parliament with the support of 288 MPs, despite fierce opposition from 232 members. It has been since renamed as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, or UMEED (“hope”).

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi called it a “watershed moment,” framing it as part of his government’s broader agenda to bring efficiency, and transparency to religious and charitable institutions.

Many Muslims, however, view it as a controversial law aiming to change board structures, increase state oversight, and allow non-Muslims to be appointed to Waqf bodies for the first time. For them, it is about disenfranchising Muslims in India, and a troubling shift in how the Indian state engages with its Muslim population.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, known for his vocal advocacy of minority rights, condemned the legislation as “unconstitutional” and has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, over 300 people have received notices for protesting the bill, while 24 individuals were asked to furnish bonds of ₹2 lakh apiece for the symbolic act of wearing black badges.

This move comes at a time when mosques and Islamic structures across India are increasingly being drawn into legal and political disputes, with right-wing groups challenging the historical legitimacy of Muslim religious sites, from Gyanvapi in India’s Varanasi to Shahi Idgah in northern India’s Mathura and in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal .

Waqf: what remains, what changes?

The Islamic institution of Waqf—an endowment typically used to fund mosques, schools, orphanages, and hospitals—has a long history in South Asia. Modern Indian law recognised it formally through successive acts in 1954, 1995, and 2013.

According to WAMSI (Waqf Management System of India), there are 356,352 registered Waqf properties, concentrated in states like Uttar Pradesh (124,866), Karnataka (33,147), and West Bengal (7,060).

The Ministry of Minority Affairs estimates the total value of immovable Waqf assets at $14.22 billion, spread out across 30 states and Union Territories. More than 73,000 Waqf assets are under dispute and could be impacted by new provisions under the Bill.

The Waqf system has roots going under British colonial rule. Post-independence, India passed its first Waqf Act in 1954, followed by revisions in 1995 and 2013.

“Since 2014, the BJP government has incrementally chipped away at the protections granted under the 1995 and 2013 Acts,” Dr Qasim Ilyas, spokesperson for the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) tells TRT World. “The latest proposed amendments, passed quietly, with no engagement with Muslim civil society, mark a dramatic shift.”

One of the arguments by the Modi government is to provide “transparency” diversity and fight mismanagement with the new law but community leaders argue the Waqf Boards were already subject to multiple layers of oversight — both internally and externally.

But as Dr Ilyas points out, “The Central Waqf Council and State Boards were created precisely to monitor and regulate Waqf properties… They were autonomous but accountable.”

Ghazala Jamil, author of Accumulation by Segregation, a book on Muslim segregation in India, believes that in a climate where public data is commodified and minority citizenship is treated with suspicion, centralising Waqf data under government control poses serious risks.

“Forcing Waqf data into a centralised, government-controlled database effectively hands a weapon to those intent on dispossessing Muslims of their properties, which form their community resources and historical heritage,” she tells TRT World.

She adds, “In the current political climate, where Waqf properties are increasingly framed in right-wing narratives as targets for land grabs and ‘reclamation,’ stripping Waqf Boards of autonomy is not a neutral administrative act — it actively weakens the Muslim community’s ability to defend its lands against disputes, encroachments, and organised political hostility.”

Legal experts echo these concerns, saying the proposed amendments aim to dismantle the foundational legal and constitutional framework that has historically governed Waqf in India.