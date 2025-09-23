WORLD
2 min read
Denmark PM: Airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure
Frederiksen says the drone incursion shutting Copenhagen’s airport was the most serious attack yet on Danish infrastructure.
Denmark PM: Airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure
Frederiksen shifted Denmark from a cautious player to a strong NATO voice on defence. / Reuters
a day ago

Denmark's prime minister said on Tuesday that the mysterious drones that flew over Copenhagen's airport for hours the evening before, forcing the hub to close, were a grave attack on key infrastructure.

"What we saw last night is the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement, adding the attack aligned with the recent trend of "other drone attacks, airspace violations, and hacking attacks on European airports."

The Danish police earlier said they did not know who was behind the drones, but that evidence suggested it was a "capable actor."

The police that whoever was responsible for flying large drones over Copenhagen airport appeared to have been knowledgeable, as flights resumed in Denmark and Norway capitals following a night of travel chaos.

Airports in Copenhagen and Oslo reopened on Tuesday, hours after unidentified drones in their airspace caused dozens of flights to be diverted or cancelled, disrupting thousands of passengers.

Recommended

Heavy travel delays were expected to last throughout Tuesday.

Copenhagen police inspector Jens Jespersen told reporters that "the number, size, flight patterns, time over the airport. All this together ... indicates that it is a capable actor. Which capable actor, I do not know."

He said "several large drones" flew over the Copenhagen airport for more than three hours late on Monday.

RelatedTRT World - Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches

Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Trapped in Gaza with her daughters, a mother says they’re ‘waiting to die’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
EU leaders hold talks with al Sharaa to address Syria's challenges
Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump
UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’