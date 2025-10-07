A group of Turkish activists who were unlawfully detained by Israel after its assault on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla were released on Tuesday and arrived at the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan to return home.

The activists, held at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel, were brought to the border in prison transfer vehicles under Israeli escort.

Their release follows days of diplomatic efforts by Ankara to secure the safe return of Turkish nationals detained in the flotilla raid.

Related TRT World - ‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse

Attack on international waters