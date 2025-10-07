TÜRKİYE
2 min read
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Evie Snedker, one of 13 Britons detained in Israel’s raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla, says female activists faced humiliation and denial of basic needs, praising Türkiye’s care after their release.
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Evie Snedker says that male soldiers forcibly removed Muslim women’s hijabs in front of men, while she herself was denied food, water, and medication. / AA
a day ago

Evie Snedker, 26, a British activist detained after Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla last week, described “terrible” and “inhumane” treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

Speaking to Anadolu at London’s Heathrow Airport after returning from Türkiye on Sunday, Snedker said male soldiers forcibly removed Muslim women’s hijabs in front of men, while she herself was denied food, water, and medication.

“They stole my EpiPen from me. I said, ‘I could die,’ and they said, ‘We don’t care,’” she recalled. “As a white Western woman, I can only imagine what Palestinians go through.”

Snedker also accused the soldiers of being “incompetent” and “disorganised,” claiming they could not handle the vessel or their equipment. “They couldn’t even stand up on the boat with the waves … the immaturity and incompetence really shone through,” she said.

She said she witnessed soldiers mocking Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was forced to sit alone while Israeli troops jeered and hung Israeli flags beside her.

RelatedTRT World - UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists

‘The Turks treated us amazingly well’

After being deported to Türkiye, Snedker said the activists received immediate medical and psychological care.

Recommended

“The Turks treated us amazingly well, I have to say, from the moment we landed,” she said. “They gave us clothes, shoes, food, full medical checks, even psychological analysis.”

Snedker said she was hospitalised upon arrival due to illness and later transferred to a hotel. Despite the trauma, she vowed to return to future flotillas bound for Gaza.

“I think if we regroup, it’s possible to get there,” she said.

RelatedTRT World - Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support

Raid on international waters 

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters on Wednesday, detaining more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving Gaza in ruins.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support