The bodies of 20 people were found near a highway bridge in Mexico’s northwestern Sinaloa state, authorities said.

According to the state prosecutor’s office on Monday, four bodies were located by the roadside, while another 16 were found inside an abandoned vehicle.

All of the victims showed signs of gunshot wounds, officials said.

Violence in the region has escalated sharply since the reported capture of Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada nearly a year ago.

Zambada has claimed he was kidnapped by a son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and flown against his will to the United States.