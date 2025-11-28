WORLD
2 min read
Hungary's Orban to meet Putin in Moscow to talk energy, Ukraine peace efforts
Budapest maintains close ties with Moscow, despite EU efforts to cut reliance on Russian energy and Western criticism of Orban’s stance on the war.
Hungary's Orban to meet Putin in Moscow to talk energy, Ukraine peace efforts
When asked if peace efforts in Ukraine would also be on the agenda, Orban said, "We can hardly avoid that." / Reuters
November 28, 2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss crude and gas supplies for Hungary and also peace efforts in Ukraine.

Kremlin also confirmed Orban’s visit on Friday.

Orban has maintained close relations with Moscow despite the war in neighbouring Ukraine, and Hungary is still largely reliant on Russian energy, despite European Union efforts to cut dependence.

Orban revealed his plan to meet Putin on Friday in a video interview on his Facebook page, adding, "I am going (to Moscow) to ensure that Hungary's energy supply is secured for the winter and next year."

When asked if peace efforts in Ukraine would also be on the agenda, Orban said, "We can hardly avoid that."

Washington clears way for continued Russian oil, gas use

RECOMMENDED

The United States gave Hungary an exemption from sanctions this month to use Russian oil and gas, after Orban pressed his case for a reprieve during a friendly meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

Hungary also signed a pact on nuclear power cooperation with the United States.

The deal provides for Hungary to buy US nuclear fuel and technology to store spent fuel at a Russian-built nuclear plant, known as Paks I. Russia's Rosatom is building an extension to the plant, a 2014 project that has been substantially delayed.

Orban has said before that he wants to revive plans for a "peace summit" in Budapest between Trump and Putin on Ukraine, which was shelved this year.

In contrast to most NATO and European Union leaders, Orban has kept up cordial relations with Russia while questioning the logic of Western military aid for Kiev.

Hungary has imported 8.5 million tonnes of crude oil and more than 7 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia this year, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

RelatedTRT World - Hungary insists Russian energy is vital and questions EU plans to phase it out
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance