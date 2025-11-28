Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday to discuss crude and gas supplies for Hungary and also peace efforts in Ukraine.

Kremlin also confirmed Orban’s visit on Friday.

Orban has maintained close relations with Moscow despite the war in neighbouring Ukraine, and Hungary is still largely reliant on Russian energy, despite European Union efforts to cut dependence.

Orban revealed his plan to meet Putin on Friday in a video interview on his Facebook page, adding, "I am going (to Moscow) to ensure that Hungary's energy supply is secured for the winter and next year."

When asked if peace efforts in Ukraine would also be on the agenda, Orban said, "We can hardly avoid that."

