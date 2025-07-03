Israel secretly negotiated with Russia regarding Iran and Syria during its ceasefire with Tehran, a July 2 report by Israel’s public broadcaster KAN suggests.

The talks reportedly began about a week after the June 24 ceasefire, following Moscow’s offer to mediate between Israel and Iran.

While the report provided no specific details about the discussions, it indicated that Israeli officials sought diplomatic solutions involving both Iran and Syria.

Meanwhile, Israel is said to be pursuing a broader agreement with the United States on Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to raise the issue during a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

According to the report, Israel hopes to outline a framework on Iran similar to the one previously negotiated with Lebanon.

Israel launched air strikes on Iran on June 13, which were halted following a ceasefire announcement by Trump on June 24.

At the time, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement condemning the Israeli strikes as “categorically unacceptable” and warning that “all the consequences of this provocation will fall on the Israeli leadership.”