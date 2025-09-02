Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has said he will stand firm as protests over lawmakers’ perks escalate into the most serious unrest since he took office 10 months ago, leaving at least six people dead and dozens injured.

Prabowo, who visited victims in a Jakarta hospital on Monday, condemned the unrest as the work of “rioters, not protesters,” accusing them of seeking to “sabotage national development efforts.”

‘Attack on democracy’

He denounced the burning of parliament buildings in several cities as “an attack on democracy,” and directed police to award extraordinary promotions to injured officers, many of whom sustained severe wounds.