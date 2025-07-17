President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kiev purchasing weapons from the US, Zelenskyy has said in an interview with the New York Post.

Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800 miles (1,300 km) into Russian territory.

"The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal," Zelenskyy told The Post in the interview conducted Wednesday.