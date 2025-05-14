Newly declassified documents reveal that a secret alliance of Western spy agencies provided Israel with key information that enabled the Mossad to assassinate Palestinians in Europe during the early 1970s.

The declassified cables, revealed by The Guardian on Wednesday, say that Mossad’s manhunt was supported by an intelligence-sharing network that spanned 18 Western countries.

The findings come from the work of Dr Aviva Guttmann, a historian of strategy and intelligence at Aberystwyth University, who accessed a cache of previously classified communications stored in Switzerland.

“When it comes to intelligence-sharing between services of different states, oversight is very difficult. International relations of the secret state are completely off the radar of politicians, parliaments or the public,” Guttmann said.

At least ten Palestinians were killed in cities including Paris, Rome, Athens and Nicosia in operations carried out by Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency.

The assassinations were part of a broader operation known as Wrath of God, launched in response to the Munich Olympics attack of 1972, in which 11 Israeli athletes were killed by the Palestinian group Black September Organisation (BSO). The operation also inspired a Hollywood film.

Guttmann said the Kilowatt revelations raise urgent questions about intelligence-sharing in today’s war in Gaza. “Even today there will be a lot of information being shared about which we know absolutely nothing.”

Here is a look at what is behind the little-known telex system codenamed “Kilowatt”.

The Kilowatt network

Established in 1971, Kilowatt was an encrypted intelligence-sharing system linking 18 Western nations, including the US, UK, France, West Germany and Switzerland.

Initially created to coordinate counterterrorism efforts in Europe, the platform quickly evolved into a covert conduit for exchanging highly sensitive information—names, addresses, travel itineraries and the locations of safe houses—on suspected operatives.

The Kilowatt network proved especially effective due to its level of detail. “A lot was very granular, linking individuals to specific attacks and giving details that would be of great help,” said Guttmann.

As Israel hunted individuals allegedly tied to Black September Organisations and other Palestinian groups, Kilowatt became the backbone of an international manhunt that blurred the lines between security cooperation and extrajudicial killing.

According to Guttmann, Mossad’s campaign would likely have been impossible without the intelligence provided by European services.