More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto State capsized, the country's emergency agency said.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market on Sunday, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized.

Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on X.