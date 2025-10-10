A South Korean activist on board an aid vessel attacked by Israeli forces while en route to Gaza has been detained at a prison in southern Israel, civic groups said.
"Activist Haecho, or Kim Ah-hyun, is said to have been transferred to Ketziot Prison, located in a desert area of southern Israel," civic groups including the Korea Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine and Gangjeong Friends told Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
Kim was aboard one of 11 ships operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) that were attacked by Israeli forces in international waters on Wednesday.
The groups condemned Israel's actions, accusing it of treating the flotilla participants as "terrorists".
Gangjeong Friends said most activists were sent to Ketziot Prison, "which is notorious for its harsh and abusive conditions".
On Thursday, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ordered "utmost" diplomatic efforts for Kim's safe release.
The latest convoy set sail after Israeli naval forces attacked and seized more than 40 Gaza-bound boats last week, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining over 450 activists on board. Most have since been deported.
Israel has repeatedly attacked and seized Gaza-bound aid ships in recent years, confiscating their cargo and deporting the activists involved.
South Korea welcomes Gaza ceasefire plan, prisoner exchange
South Korea on Thursday welcomed the signing off by Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire deal, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"We highly appreciate US President Donald Trump's initiative for this agreement, as well as efforts of neighbouring countries such as Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye to mediate," said the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry expressed optimism that the captives and prisoners will be released and humanitarian conditions in Gaza will improve in the near future.
The government "hopes the latest agreement will become a critical turning point for the restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East", it added.
Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of his plan for a ceasefire, captives and prisoners exchange.
On September 29, he unveiled a 20-point plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza.
Phase two of the plan calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas's participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.
It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and reconstruction of Gaza, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.
Arab and Muslim countries have welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.