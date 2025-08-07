Iran has voiced strong support for Hezbollah following a Lebanese government decision to disarm the group, stressing that Tehran plays no role in shaping its decisions.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said disarmament attempts are not new and stem from Hezbollah’s growing strength on the battlefield.

“This is not the first time they’ve tried to strip Hezbollah of its weapons,” Araghchi said. “The reason is clear: the power of resistance has proven itself in the field.”

'Hezbollah fully recovered'

Araghchi noted that though some believed the group’s recent battlefield losses could pave the way for renewed efforts to dismantle its military capabilities, “Hezbollah’s firm stance, reflected in its leader’s response and the latest statement, showed the group is standing strong and unyielding.”

He added that key Lebanese Shia figures and movements, including the Amal Movement and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, had reaffirmed their full backing for Hezbollah, saying that the Shia bloc currently “is at the peak of its power.”

According to the Iranian official, Hezbollah has “fully recovered from the blows of the war, reorganised its forces, and replaced commanders as needed.”

He emphasised that Iran maintains a policy of non-interference in Hezbollah’s decision-making: “We support any decision the group makes, but we do not intervene.”

Lebanon not happy

The remarks sparked swift condemnation from Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, who said Araghchi’s statements constituted “an unacceptable interference” in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

“The recent remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Mr Abbas Araghchi, in which he addressed internal Lebanese affairs that are in no way the concern of the Islamic Republic, are firmly rejected and condemned,” Raggi said on X.

“Such statements undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and stability and constitute an unacceptable interference in its internal matters and sovereign decisions.”