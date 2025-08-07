WORLD
‏Iran reaffirms support for Hezbollah amid Lebanon's disarmament push
Though Tehran claims not to interfere in Hezbollah's decision-making, Lebanon's foreign minister condemns the recent statements from Iran as "unacceptable interference" in its internal affairs.
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji attends a press conference in Amman, Jordan on March 9, 2025. / Reuters
August 7, 2025

Iran has voiced strong support for Hezbollah following a Lebanese government decision to disarm the group, stressing that Tehran plays no role in shaping its decisions.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said disarmament attempts are not new and stem from Hezbollah’s growing strength on the battlefield.

“This is not the first time they’ve tried to strip Hezbollah of its weapons,” Araghchi said. “The reason is clear: the power of resistance has proven itself in the field.”

'Hezbollah fully recovered'

Araghchi noted that though some believed the group’s recent battlefield losses could pave the way for renewed efforts to dismantle its military capabilities, “Hezbollah’s firm stance, reflected in its leader’s response and the latest statement, showed the group is standing strong and unyielding.”

He added that key Lebanese Shia figures and movements, including the Amal Movement and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, had reaffirmed their full backing for Hezbollah, saying that the Shia bloc currently “is at the peak of its power.”

According to the Iranian official, Hezbollah has “fully recovered from the blows of the war, reorganised its forces, and replaced commanders as needed.”

He emphasised that Iran maintains a policy of non-interference in Hezbollah’s decision-making: “We support any decision the group makes, but we do not intervene.”

Lebanon not happy

The remarks sparked swift condemnation from Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, who said Araghchi’s statements constituted “an unacceptable interference” in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

“The recent remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Mr Abbas Araghchi, in which he addressed internal Lebanese affairs that are in no way the concern of the Islamic Republic, are firmly rejected and condemned,” Raggi said on X.

“Such statements undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and stability and constitute an unacceptable interference in its internal matters and sovereign decisions.”

He added that bilateral relations must be based on “mutual respect, equality, non-interference in domestic affairs, and full adherence to the decisions of legitimate constitutional institutions.”

“It is completely unacceptable for these relations to be used to promote or support domestic actors outside the framework of the Lebanese state and its legitimate institutions or at the expense of the state itself.”

'Grave sin'

The diplomatic exchange comes as Lebanon’s government moves forward with a plan to limit all arms possession to the national army by the end of the year, a move Hezbollah has strongly rejected as politically motivated and aligned with Israeli and US pressure.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has ordered the military to prepare an implementation roadmap for the plan, while President Joseph Aoun unveiled a broader national proposal, including Israeli withdrawal, prisoner releases, and full state control over arms.

Hezbollah has termed the push a “grave sin” and is dismissing it “as if it doesn’t exist.”

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

As many as 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah, were killed and around 17,000 others were injured.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activity.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
