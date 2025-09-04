WORLD
Hot mic: Xi and Putin discuss long life, human immortality
Russian President Putin tells his Chinese counterpart Xi that new biotechnology could enable humans to live longer lives and possibly achieve immortality.
World leaders Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un attend a massive military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. / AP
September 4, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed immortality just before a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday morning, according to comments picked up by state media microphones.

In historic scenes, Xi shook hands with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and chatted with the pair as they walked down a red carpet by Tiananmen Square, with Putin to Xi's right and Kim to his left.

"These days... 70 years old," Xi said in Mandarin as he walked beside Putin and Kim, footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed.

A Chinese translator then relayed Putin's remarks to Xi.

"With the... development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, people could get younger as they grow older, and may even become immortal," Putin said, according to the translator.

Xi then spoke again as the camera cut away: "Predictions are, in this century, it may be... possible to live to 150 years old."

Putin confirmed the exchange during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Ah, I think it was when we were going to the parade that the Chairman spoke about this," he told reporters, referring to Xi.

"Modern means — both health improvement and medical means, and then even all kinds of surgical ones related to organ replacement — allow humanity to hope that active life will continue not as it does today," Putin added.

