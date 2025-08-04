WAR ON GAZA
28 children killed daily in Gaza — UNICEF
UN agency warns of mounting child deaths from bombing, forced starvation and lack of aid as Israel's genocidal war on Gaza continues unchecked.
Gazan children, who face difficulties accessing food due to the blockade imposed by Israel, wait to receive hot meals in Gaza / AA
August 4, 2025

An average of 28 children are being killed every day in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing carnage and near-total blockade on humanitarian aid, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

"Death by bombardments. Death by malnutrition and starvation. Death by lack of aid and vital services," UNICEF said in a post on X on Monday.

"In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day — the size of a classroom — have been killed."

The agency urged immediate humanitarian access and a halt to the fighting, stressing that children in Gaza are in desperate need of food, clean water, medicine and protection.

"More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW," it said.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a genocide in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 61,000 Palestinians have been killed — nearly half of them women and children — while tens of thousands more have been wounded.

The war has devastated Gaza’s health and sanitation infrastructure, forced the closure of nearly all hospitals, and pushed the territory to the brink of starvation.

Aid agencies say the delivery of food, medicine and fuel has been severely obstructed by Israeli restrictions at border crossings.

Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its genocide.

UNICEF and other humanitarian groups warn that without an immediate end to the violence, Gaza’s already dire child death toll will rise even further.

