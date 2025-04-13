As anti-Muslim hatred spreads across continents, experts warn that Islamophobia, a modern-day manifestation of racism, is not just a Muslim issue but a crisis threatening the foundations of democracy, human rights, and pluralism.

International experts on Sunday issued a clarion call for urgent global action against what they described as a rapidly worsening phenomenon – at a session titled ‘Confronting Discrimination and Racism in the 21st Century’ on the concluding day of the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the Turkish Mediterranean resort city.

"The more we pursue inclusive societies, the more discrimination manifests itself," said Evren Dagdelen Akgun, Special Representative for Combating Intolerance and Discrimination Against Muslims, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Citing data from the EU Fundamental Rights Agency, she highlighted that one out of every two Muslims in Europe faces daily discrimination, if not harassment.

“Treating the symptoms is not going to get us to cohesive societies,” she warned. "Anti-Muslim hatred is real, and by whatever name we call it, it is a form of racism."

Akgun pointed to a vicious cycle in which racism and Islamophobia infiltrate democratic institutions, eroding representation, freedoms, and equality. This disenfranchisement, in turn, undermines the legitimacy of democracy itself, making it harder to counter these trends effectively.

"If coupled with rhetoric that perpetuates and normalises hatred, impunity is going to constantly put us in a loop of anti-Muslim discourse and acts," she noted.

Related Israel’s war on Gaza fueling Islamophobia across Europe: Report

‘Not just a Muslim issue; it’s a human rights issue’

Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci, Special Representative of the Secretary General to Combat Islamophobia, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), painted a global picture of the crisis.

“Despite significant strides made through human rights movements and legal reforms, racism and discrimination continue to manifest in evolving forms,” he said. He described modern racism as "deeply embedded within political, economic and social structures."

Pacaci listed harrowing statistics: in the United States, nearly 9,000 anti-Muslim bias complaints were recorded in 2024—the highest since 1996. In Europe, Islamophobic incidents surged by 43 percent last year, while in Australia and the Far East, harassment has doubled in the past two years, disproportionately affecting women and girls.

“These figures are not mere statistics,” Pacaci said. “They represent real people, mothers, fathers and children who live in fear simply because of their faith.”

He criticised mainstream media for amplifying Islamophobic narratives and conspiracy theories, thereby infiltrating public discourse and policymaking.

“This normalisation of hatred has dire consequences,” he warned. “It erodes social cohesion, the principles of democracy and pluralism… Anti-Muslim racism is not just a Muslim issue; it is a human rights issue.”

Racism in Europe is widespread

Marion Lalisse, the EU coordinator for combating anti-Muslim hatred at the European Commission, echoed these sentiments.

“Democracy, fundamental rights, the rule of law—are too often taken for granted,” she said. “Being a democracy is not a label that you get for good. It’s a label that you win every single day.”

She stressed that racism in Europe is widespread, targeting not only Muslims but also Black people, Roma, Asians, and Jews. “Roma are often the most hated group in our society,” she said, noting that despite their struggles, they are part and parcel of European identity.

Lalisse underscored the importance of acknowledging structural racism, not just interpersonal discrimination. “Racism has evolved from ethnic considerations to cultural and religious ones,” she noted, expressing concern for Muslims worldwide, including in India, China, Myanmar, the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

Lalisse also addressed the challenge the European Commission faces in balancing anti-discrimination goals with national sovereignty. While member states retain key powers, she emphasised that the EU’s role is to support—not control—their efforts.

She also addressed the rise of hate in politics and media. A major concern, Lalisse noted, is the media’s role in spreading harmful stereotypes about Muslims and migrants.

“Obviously, you have media who do a good job in documenting hatred, and specifically anti-Muslim hatred or racism, but you have others who play because they know you can earn money out of it, and you can cover Muslims under the specific angle of terrorism and migration, which… leads to social tensions,” she elucidated.

To combat this, the EU is working with journalists, ethical boards, and press councils to raise awareness. Lalisse highlighted EU-supported partnerships like the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism, which includes Istanbul and Antalya, as promising avenues for grassroots change.

Related Türkiye leads Muslim nations in addressing Islamophobia

Liberal democracies aren’t immune to racism