Washington DC — On a humid afternoon, the cardboard boxes came first. Then the applause.

One by one, employees stepped out of the State Department's C Street headquarters, some in silence, others teary-eyed, as a crowd gathered to bear witness.

More than 1,350 US State Department employees were laid off on July 11 in one of the largest diplomatic workforce cuts in US history, sparking warnings of long-term effects to American influence.

"The rationale being offered is that this (position eliminations) 'streamlines decision-making' and 'empowers embassies,'" Rachel Williams, DC-based foreign policy expert, told TRT World.

"The layoffs have shaken Washington's diplomatic establishment. There is worry here that this will cost the US influence in the places that need it most," she added.

The firings marked one of the most significant single-day workforce reductions in the department's modern history.

According to an internal memo circulated by the Bureau of Global Talent Management, the layoffs affected 1,107 civil service employees and 246 members of the Foreign Service, all stationed in the United States.

"This is not a consequence of trying to get rid of people," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a press appearance over the weekend.



"But if you close the bureau, you don't need those positions. Understand that some of these are positions that are being eliminated, not people."

For those being walked out, that distinction felt thin.

Michael Duffin, a senior policy adviser at the Bureau of Counterterrorism, stood at the protest, where a cardboard sign said: Diplomacy matters. Feds matter.



His team — the Office of Countering Violent Extremism — had been dissolved earlier that morning.

"No one at the State Department would disagree with the need for reform," Duffin said at the rally. "But arbitrarily laying off people like me and others, irrespective of their performance, is not the right way to do it."

Related TRT Global - Trump admin makes big changes in US diplomacy with mass cull of 1,350+ State Department workers

Williams said she personally knows several people who were recently let go.



"These are capable, principled public servants. Career diplomats, subject-matter experts — people who have spent decades serving administrations of both (Republican and Democratic) parties."

American Foreign Service Association estimates that at least 20 percent of the Foreign Service workforce has already been lost this year. It attributes the cuts to "the shuttering of institutions and forced resignations."

Earlier this year, the State Department notified Congress of its intent to reduce its US-based workforce by 18 percent through a combination of voluntary departures and terminations.

That target now appears well within reach.

"The Department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities," said an internal State Department notice that was sent to the workforce.