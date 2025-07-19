The death toll after a tourist cruise boat carrying 53 people capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Saturday has climbed to 34, according to officials.

The Wonder Sea cruise vessel overturned in the afternoon on Saturday near Dau Go Cave, a popular site in Quang Ninh province, amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, local media outlet VN Express reported, citing provincial authorities.

Officials confirmed that 12 people have been rescued so far, while 34 bodies have been recovered from the water. The search continues for the remaining passengers and crew.

The boat was reportedly carrying 48 tourists and five crew members, including several families with children.