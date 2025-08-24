At least four people were killed and five were wounded after Israel attacked Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting multiple locations, including power stations and oil facilities.

A spokesperson for the health ministry in the Sanaa reported four people dead and 67 wounded in the Israeli raid, raising an earlier toll.

A Houthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south already struck last Sunday.

Sanaa residents said the strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex, missile bases, and oil and power stations. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The latest Israeli air strikes come just days after Houthis fired cluster munitions toward Israel, according to a local media report.