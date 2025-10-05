Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Sunday that protesters who sought to force entry to the presidential palace had been trying to topple the government and accused the European Union of meddling in Georgian politics.

Georgian riot police used pepper spray and water cannons to drive demonstrators away from the presidential palace and detained five activists on Saturday, as the opposition staged a large demonstration on a day of local elections.

Kobakhidze said that up to 7,000 people attended the rally but their "attempt to overthrow the constitutional order" had failed despite what he said was support from the EU.

"They moved to action, began the overthrow attempt, it failed, and then they started distancing themselves from it," Georgian news agency Interpress cited the prime minister.

"No one will escape responsibility. This includes political responsibility."

He accused EU Ambassador Paweł Herczynski of meddling in Georgian politics and urged him to condemn the protests.

"You know that specific people from abroad have even expressed direct support for all this, for the announced attempt to overthrow the constitutional order," Kobakhidze said.