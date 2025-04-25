Accra, Ghana – The sound of hammering and drilling reverberates across unusually empty stalls of Ghana’s Kantamanto – known as the world’s largest second-hand clothes market – as contractors erect new shops propped by wooden beams in an area completely destroyed by fire.



On January 1, a fire ripped through Kantamanto in what locals describe as Accra’s worst blaze since 2013, killing two people and destroying thousands of market stalls overnight. The market, home to around 30,000 Ghanaian vendors, was left in ruins.

Although reconstruction is nearing completion, business at Kantamanto has yet to return to normal.

Around 8,000 Ghanaian vendors have been left struggling to make ends meet to replace stock painstakingly purchased with life savings, after the New Year's day fire destroyed around 60 percent of the market.

Most retailers lost thousands of dollars in merchandise as the country faced its worst economic crisis in decades .

“We were just asleep. We woke up, and everything was just burned down. We don’t know how the fire started,” says 35-year-old Godfred Antwi, a vendor who has worked in Kantamanto for the past 15 years.

The Revival, an NGO that upcycles and recycles clothing from Kantamanto’s textile waste, estimates that over 2,500 shops were destroyed.

A handful of gowns – including a white bridal gown with a voluminous tulle skirt – hang mournfully from a wooden pole of Antwi’s new shop. He lost thousands of dollars of second-hand women’s wedding and party dresses.

“We lost everything,” he tells TRT World.

Like many Ghanaian vendors, Antwi had already taken out loans – from the bank and from individuals – to buy his previous stock, and again to finance his new stock and rebuild his stall in an already fragile economic climate.

Despite being Africa’s biggest gold producer and the world’s second-biggest cacao exporter, Ghana has record levels of public debt at around $50 billion dollars.

The same year, Ghana defaulted on its debt and its currency sharply devalued even as inflation hit a record 54 percent in December 2022. Ghana also received a $3bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout in 2024 – its 18th IMF programme since the country gained independence in 1957.

“They are coming for their money, but we don’t have money now,” says Antwi, alluding to his financiers. “Right now, we are struggling to pay bills.”

‘Dead white person’s clothes’

Kantamanto is the largest reuse and upcycling economy in the world, reselling or adding value to some 25 million secondhand garments exported by the Global North every month, according to the US-Ghanaian non-profit, the Or Foundation.

“Buy something. You’re the reason these clothes are here,” one vendor shouts to a tourist walking through the market.

Dubbed locally as obroni wawu or “dead white person’s clothes,” the market has become a symbol of overconsumption and unsustainability of Western fashion brands and consumers donating clothes to charity – a phenomenon that has been dubbed as “waste colonialism”.

Many African countries are dealing with the burden of fast fashion brands dumping their used clothes on the continent.

While much of these clothes are resold in markets like Kantamanto, others are of such poor quality - often plastic materials - that they are immediately sent to dumping grounds , leading to environmental pollution.

“Seven years ago, we were receiving [around] 40,000 tonnes,” said Kwamena Boison, co-founder of The Revival, who is one of many young Ghanaian designers advocating for upcycling and recycling of second-hand clothes and waste that have been polluting Accra’s beaches.

“Now, we are receiving hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes annually. And the quality has also dropped drastically.”

Despite the obvious hazards, Kantamanto has also become a source of vital income for Ghanaian vendors and people across West Africa who buy, resell, and upcycle the clothes.

“Contrary to popular belief, the global secondhand trade is not charity, it is a business with the average bale cost at over $200, meaning that unsold clothing plunges Kantamanto traders into debt,” says Liz Ricketts, co-founder of the Or Foundation.

“The New Year's Fire, which destroyed around 60 percent of the market, exacerbated this crisis, with most retailers losing thousands of dollars in merchandise and no personal savings to get back on their feet.”