US President Donald Trump has warned that any country that aligns itself with the “anti-American policies” of the BRICS economic bloc will face an additional 10 percent tariff.

"There will be no exceptions to this policy," he wrote on his Truth Social platform late on Sunday.

In another post, he announced that US tariff letters and/or agreements with various countries across the world "will be delivered starting 1600 GMT, Monday, July 7th."

In late January, Trump said, “There is no chance that BRICS (countries) will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else.”

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar, or they will face 100 percent Tariffs," he added.

BRICS members have discussed shifting from the dollar in recent years, with discussions intensifying after the US imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 following the start of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Trump's statements Sunday came as leaders and representatives from BRICS are gathering in Rio de Janeiro for the group's 17th annual summit.

BRICS nations slam Trump tariffs

BRICS leaders at a summit on Sunday had taken aim at Trump's "indiscriminate" import tariffs and recent Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

The 11 nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, account for about half the world's population and 40 percent of global economic output.

The bloc is divided about much but found common cause when it comes to the mercurial US leader and his stop-start tariff wars, even if it avoided naming him directly.

Voicing "serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff" measures, BRICS members said the tariffs risked hurting the global economy, according to a summit joint statement.

Strikes on Iran condemned

Earlier, BRICS also offered symbolic backing to fellow member Iran, condemning a series of military strikes on nuclear and other targets carried out by Israel and the United States.

In April, Trump threatened allies and rivals alike with a slew of punitive duties, before offering a months-long reprieve in the face of a fierce market sell-off.