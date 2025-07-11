Top diplomats of Southeast Asian nations reiterate “continued support” to security for all communities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, as effectively as possible and facilitating the voluntary return of the displaced Rohingya people.

They stressed the “safe, secure, and dignified” repatriation of the Rohingya, who are mostly Muslims and have fled Myanmar due to oppression and genocide, particularly since 2017, with over a million of them now living in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The reiteration of support came after foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met this week in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

“We reaffirmed ASEAN’s continued support for Myanmar’s efforts to bring peace, stability, and the rule of law, promote harmony and reconciliation among the various communities, as well as ensure sustainable and equitable development in Rakhine State,” the top diplomats said in a joint statement.

Without directly identifying the displaced people as Rohingya, the bloc’s top diplomats also welcomed “continued engagement and cooperation” between Myanmar and Bangladesh, including bilateral repatriation initiatives for the verified displaced persons from Rakhine state.

“We looked forward to ASEAN’s continued facilitation of the repatriation process,” the joint statement said.

