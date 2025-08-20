At least 22 people are presumed dead after the boat they were travelling on capsized in northwest Nigeria, the country's emergency agency has said.

"Search and rescue has been called off because it's expected that after 24 hours, there is no chance of finding any survivors," the agency told local broadcaster Channels on Wednesday.

Twenty-two people remain unaccounted for but rescue operations have ended, said National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)'s head of operations in Sokoto, Aliyu Kafindangi.

Twenty-five people were rescued shortly after the accident by emergency workers, the NEMA said, and three bodies were found on Tuesday.