AFRICA
1 min read
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
At least 22 people are presumed dead and 25 others were rescued shortly after the accident, officials say.
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
The boat was carrying about 50 farmers and traders in Sokoto state. / AP
August 20, 2025

At least 22 people are presumed dead after the boat they were travelling on capsized in northwest Nigeria, the country's emergency agency has said.

"Search and rescue has been called off because it's expected that after 24 hours, there is no chance of finding any survivors," the agency told local broadcaster Channels on Wednesday.

Twenty-two people remain unaccounted for but rescue operations have ended, said National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)'s head of operations in Sokoto, Aliyu Kafindangi.

Twenty-five people were rescued shortly after the accident by emergency workers, the NEMA said, and three bodies were found on Tuesday.

Recommended

The boat was carrying about 50 farmers and traders to a local market when it foundered midstream in northwestern Sokoto state on Sunday.

Boat accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly regulated waterways due to overcrowding and poor maintenance, particularly during the rainy season when rivers and lakes overflow.

At least 16 farmers died in a similar accident in August 2024 when a wooden canoe carrying them to their rice fields capsized in Sokoto state.

RelatedTRT Global - Dozens missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence
Niger nationalises its only gold mine