Three people were killed and several others injured when a regional passenger train derailed in a wooded area in southwestern Germany, police said.

About 100 passengers were aboard the train, when the accident occurred at around 6:10 pm on Sunday near the town of Riedlingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg state.

Authorities declined to elaborate on the number of injured or how seriously hurt they were, though tabloid Bild cited emergency workers saying there were 50 injured.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn confirmed several deaths and numerous injured. Two train carriages had derailed "for reasons yet unknown", it added.

Authorities were currently investigating the circumstances of the accident, the operator said, and traffic had been suspended over a 40-kilometre stretch of the route.

German media reported that a landslide might have caused the accident as severe storms swept through the region, according to weather services.

The passenger train was travelling from the German town of Sigmaringen to the city of Ulm when it derailed in a forested area.

Outdated train infrastructure

In a post on social media, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his condolences to the families of those killed.