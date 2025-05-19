For years, Western media outlets maintained a largely consistent narrative on Israel, prioritising Israel's security concerns and right to self-defence while relegating Palestinian suffering to the margins of their coverage.

Despite reports estimating between 77,000 and 109,000 Palestinian civilian deaths in Israel's military campaign since October 7, those publications only recently began questioning Israel’s immorality during the war and started to pull back their longstanding support for Israeli military actions.

Since last week, publications including the Financial Times and The Economist, ran searing indictments of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war plan and of Washington's reluctance to intervene.

Thomas Friedman, an opinion columnist of The New York Times, who had long been a supporter of Israel, now warns that “ this Israeli government is not our ally ” and accuses it of undermining American interests in the region.

In the same week, an editorial by Financial Times condemned “ the West’s shameful silence on Gaza” and The Atlantic linked Netanyahu’s promised “absolute victory” to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The Economist declared that the war “ must end ” and urged President Donald Trump to compel a “ ceasefire ”.

What explains this sudden surge in pointed commentary, critical of Israel, from major media players? Does it signal a fundamental realignment in the international discourse surrounding Israel?

“Netanyahu is not our friend”

The recent noticeable shift in Western media on Israel does not seem to be random.

There are timely editorials mirroring several elements, including public rifts between the White House and Netanyahu over the Gaza strategy and Iran and mounting evidence that Israel’s offensive has stalled militarily and backfiring politically, with more than 60 percent of Israelis opposing a fresh ground push and reservist call-ups going unanswered.

As civilian deaths soar, editorials have warned that Israel’s ongoing Gaza invasion is turning into “ genocide ”.

According to polls cited by the BBC, only 46 percent of Americans now express support for Israel — the lowest in 25 years — while Palestinian support has reached an unprecedented 33 per cent.

The recent media realignment also coincides with growing tensions between Netanyahu and the Trump administration, detailed in Shalom Lipner's Foreign Policy article about a potential “collision course” between Netanyahu and Trump.